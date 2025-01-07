Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.37
0.33
1.19
0
yoy growth (%)
14.22
-72.36
25,881.67
-85.36
Raw materials
-0.36
-0.31
-1.63
0
As % of sales
95.25
95.45
136.08
175.05
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
As % of sales
6.07
6.79
2.61
1,013.39
Other costs
-0.12
-0.09
-0.08
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.7
27.68
6.81
1,941.77
Operating profit
-0.13
-0.09
-0.54
-0.13
OPM
-35.04
-29.93
-45.51
-3,030.22
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
-9.31
Other income
0.31
0.3
0.45
0.28
Profit before tax
0.17
0.19
-0.09
0.14
Taxes
-0.01
-0.04
0
-0.02
Tax rate
-10.22
-21.11
0.14
-19.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.15
0.15
-0.09
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.15
0.15
-0.09
0.11
yoy growth (%)
1.25
-262.84
-185.03
-8.41
NPM
42.22
47.63
-8.08
2,469.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.