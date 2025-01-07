iifl-logo-icon 1
Arigato Universe Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

87.61
(-0.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.37

0.33

1.19

0

yoy growth (%)

14.22

-72.36

25,881.67

-85.36

Raw materials

-0.36

-0.31

-1.63

0

As % of sales

95.25

95.45

136.08

175.05

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

As % of sales

6.07

6.79

2.61

1,013.39

Other costs

-0.12

-0.09

-0.08

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.7

27.68

6.81

1,941.77

Operating profit

-0.13

-0.09

-0.54

-0.13

OPM

-35.04

-29.93

-45.51

-3,030.22

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

-9.31

Other income

0.31

0.3

0.45

0.28

Profit before tax

0.17

0.19

-0.09

0.14

Taxes

-0.01

-0.04

0

-0.02

Tax rate

-10.22

-21.11

0.14

-19.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.15

0.15

-0.09

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.15

0.15

-0.09

0.11

yoy growth (%)

1.25

-262.84

-185.03

-8.41

NPM

42.22

47.63

-8.08

2,469.66

