Arihant Institute Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.12
0.03
0.18
0.18
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.13
-0.11
-0.17
Tax paid
0.01
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-4.44
0.3
0.78
1.11
Other operating items
Operating
-0.24
0.2
0.82
1.11
Capital expenditure
0
0.14
0.14
0
Free cash flow
-0.24
0.34
0.97
1.11
Equity raised
8.54
8.47
5.57
-2.82
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.22
0.13
0.36
0.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.52
8.94
6.91
-0.89
