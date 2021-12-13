Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
240.3
|0
|1,787.74
|7.55
|0
|9.59
|101.88
Lucent Industries Ltd
1,073.9
|0
|1,610.85
|0.99
|0
|4.52
|10.08
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
86.51
|211
|1,392.81
|-0.48
|0
|5.27
|4.35
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
93.69
|0
|506.85
|-14.31
|0
|60.78
|47.36
CP Capital Limited
CPCAP
166.25
|7.44
|302.46
|8.83
|1.8
|14.57
|283.99
