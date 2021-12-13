Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.03
0.56
1.74
1.82
yoy growth (%)
-94.57
-67.57
-4.01
7.59
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.1
-0.6
-0.16
As % of sales
32.78
17.74
34.59
9.29
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.12
-0.39
-0.49
As % of sales
47.27
21.69
22.72
26.94
Other costs
0
-0.16
-0.44
-0.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.88
29.84
25.21
42.13
Operating profit
0
0.17
0.3
0.39
OPM
2.06
30.71
17.46
21.62
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.13
-0.11
-0.17
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.03
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.12
0.03
0.18
0.18
Taxes
0.01
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
-9.47
-9.58
-8.47
-6.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.11
0.03
0.16
0.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.11
0.03
0.16
0.17
yoy growth (%)
-426.43
-78.71
-4.86
54.78
NPM
-374.84
6.23
9.5
9.58
