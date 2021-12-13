iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Arihant Institute Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.56
(4.70%)
Dec 13, 2021|11:54:20 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arihant Institute Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.03

0.56

1.74

1.82

yoy growth (%)

-94.57

-67.57

-4.01

7.59

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.1

-0.6

-0.16

As % of sales

32.78

17.74

34.59

9.29

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.12

-0.39

-0.49

As % of sales

47.27

21.69

22.72

26.94

Other costs

0

-0.16

-0.44

-0.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.88

29.84

25.21

42.13

Operating profit

0

0.17

0.3

0.39

OPM

2.06

30.71

17.46

21.62

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.13

-0.11

-0.17

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.03

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.12

0.03

0.18

0.18

Taxes

0.01

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

-9.47

-9.58

-8.47

-6.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.11

0.03

0.16

0.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.11

0.03

0.16

0.17

yoy growth (%)

-426.43

-78.71

-4.86

54.78

NPM

-374.84

6.23

9.5

9.58

Arihant Institut : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arihant Institute Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.