iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Arihant Institute Ltd Share Price Live

1.56
(4.70%)
Dec 13, 2021|11:54:20 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.49
  • Day's High1.56
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.49
  • Day's Low1.42
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)9.66
  • P/E17.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.35
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.47
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Arihant Institute Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

1.49

Prev. Close

1.49

Turnover(Lac.)

9.66

Day's High

1.56

Day's Low

1.42

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

14.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.47

P/E

17.33

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Arihant Institute Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Arihant Institute Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Arihant Institute Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:52 PM
Mar-2025Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.71%

Non-Promoter- 68.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Arihant Institute Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.41

9.41

9.41

9.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.1

4.06

4.04

4.16

Net Worth

13.51

13.47

13.45

13.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.03

0.56

1.74

1.82

yoy growth (%)

-94.57

-67.57

-4.01

7.59

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.1

-0.6

-0.16

As % of sales

32.78

17.74

34.59

9.29

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.12

-0.39

-0.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.12

0.03

0.18

0.18

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.13

-0.11

-0.17

Tax paid

0.01

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

-4.44

0.3

0.78

1.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.57

-67.57

-4.01

7.59

Op profit growth

-99.63

-42.94

-22.48

-26.24

EBIT growth

-407.86

-77.91

-15.16

-37.67

Net profit growth

-426.43

-78.71

-4.86

54.78

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Arihant Institute Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

240.3

01,787.747.5509.59101.88

Lucent Industries Ltd

1,073.9

01,610.850.9904.5210.08

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

86.51

2111,392.81-0.4805.274.35

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

93.69

0506.85-14.31060.7847.36

CP Capital Limited

CPCAP

166.25

7.44302.468.831.814.57283.99

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Arihant Institute Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Sandip Vinodkumar Kamdar

Independent Director

Shivani Ketul Patel

Executive Director

Sandip Manna

Non Executive Director

Vinodray Kamdar

Executive Director & CFO

Anjali Sandeepkumar Kamdar

Independent Director

Govindbhai Jethabhai Tatosaniya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Lohia

Registered Office

201-202 Ratna High Street,

2nd Floor Near Naranpura,

Gujarat - 380013

Tel: 91-079-27683113

Website: http://www.arihantinstitute.com

Email: cs@arihantinstitute.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Arihant Institute Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Arihant Institute Private Limited on 30th March, 2007. Pursuant to Shareholders Resolution passed at the Extra Ord...
Read More

Reports by Arihant Institute Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Arihant Institute Ltd share price today?

The Arihant Institute Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Institute Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arihant Institute Ltd is ₹1.47 Cr. as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arihant Institute Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arihant Institute Ltd is 17.33 and 0.11 as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arihant Institute Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arihant Institute Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arihant Institute Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the CAGR of Arihant Institute Ltd?

Arihant Institute Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -44.36%, 3 Years at -60.95%, 1 Year at -16.58%, 6 Month at -19.59%, 3 Month at -4.29% and 1 Month at 5.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arihant Institute Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arihant Institute Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 68.28 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Arihant Institute Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.