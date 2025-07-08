Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹1.49
Prev. Close₹1.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.66
Day's High₹1.56
Day's Low₹1.42
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹14.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.47
P/E17.33
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.41
9.41
9.41
9.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.1
4.06
4.04
4.16
Net Worth
13.51
13.47
13.45
13.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.03
0.56
1.74
1.82
yoy growth (%)
-94.57
-67.57
-4.01
7.59
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.1
-0.6
-0.16
As % of sales
32.78
17.74
34.59
9.29
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.12
-0.39
-0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.12
0.03
0.18
0.18
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.13
-0.11
-0.17
Tax paid
0.01
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-4.44
0.3
0.78
1.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.57
-67.57
-4.01
7.59
Op profit growth
-99.63
-42.94
-22.48
-26.24
EBIT growth
-407.86
-77.91
-15.16
-37.67
Net profit growth
-426.43
-78.71
-4.86
54.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
240.3
|0
|1,787.74
|7.55
|0
|9.59
|101.88
Lucent Industries Ltd
1,073.9
|0
|1,610.85
|0.99
|0
|4.52
|10.08
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
86.51
|211
|1,392.81
|-0.48
|0
|5.27
|4.35
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
93.69
|0
|506.85
|-14.31
|0
|60.78
|47.36
CP Capital Limited
CPCAP
166.25
|7.44
|302.46
|8.83
|1.8
|14.57
|283.99
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Sandip Vinodkumar Kamdar
Independent Director
Shivani Ketul Patel
Executive Director
Sandip Manna
Non Executive Director
Vinodray Kamdar
Executive Director & CFO
Anjali Sandeepkumar Kamdar
Independent Director
Govindbhai Jethabhai Tatosaniya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Lohia
201-202 Ratna High Street,
2nd Floor Near Naranpura,
Gujarat - 380013
Tel: 91-079-27683113
Website: http://www.arihantinstitute.com
Email: cs@arihantinstitute.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Arihant Institute Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Arihant Institute Private Limited on 30th March, 2007. Pursuant to Shareholders Resolution passed at the Extra Ord...
Read More
Reports by Arihant Institute Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.