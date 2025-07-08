Arihant Institute Ltd Summary

Arihant Institute Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Arihant Institute Private Limited on 30th March, 2007. Pursuant to Shareholders Resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 22nd January, 2018 the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Arihant Institute Limited on 01st February, 2018.The Company was incorporated by Promoters - Mr. Sandip Vinodray Kamdar , Mr. Vinodray Keshavlal Kamdar, Mrs. Madhuben Vinodray Kamdar and Mrs. Anjali Sandipbhai Kamdar with an aim of running Coaching Institute for Professional courses. As a part of business growth, the Company registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on 30th March, 2007 as Arihant Institute Private Limited.The company engaged in providing coaching & educational guidance for students appearing for professional course - Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and CMA. It provides the coaching and guidance from Entry level test exam till final exam and covers all the subjects in depth with test series to improve their confidence and overall result.The Company operates the educational program and coaching under the Brand Name Arihant Institute since inception. With dedicated professors and trained staff, the company has given education to more than 10000 students appeared for professional & Graduates exam.