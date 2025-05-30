Arihant Institute Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Arihant Institute Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at Office No- S.F.221 Binali Opp. Torrent Power Limited Solaroad Naranpura Ahmedabad 380013 Gujarat India to transact the following business; 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 30th September 2024 along with limited review report as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chairperson. Further in terms of the Code of Conduct of Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed and shall open 48 hours after conclusion of the Board Meeting. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. Dear Sir Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024 started at 06:30 PM and concluded at 07:00 PM at 221, Binali Complex, 2nd Floor, Near Torrent Power & Opp. Surya Kurti Flats, Naranpura, Ahmedabad-380013, inter alia,: 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024 prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, 2015 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)