Aritas Vinyl Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.49

1.82

0.83

0

Net Worth

5.99

4.32

3.33

2.5

Minority Interest

Debt

52.79

33.1

22.97

11.9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.46

0.28

0.15

0

Total Liabilities

59.24

37.7

26.45

14.4

Fixed Assets

17.92

10.41

10.37

8.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

40.42

26.75

15.91

5.54

Inventories

34.74

27.23

14.49

1.32

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

13.41

13.27

7.01

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.16

6.5

4.71

5.2

Sundry Creditors

-13.74

-17.31

-8.63

-0.98

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.15

-2.94

-1.67

0

Cash

0.88

0.53

0.16

0

Total Assets

59.22

37.69

26.44

14.4

