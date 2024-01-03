Aritas Vinyl Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.49
1.82
0.83
0
Net Worth
5.99
4.32
3.33
2.5
Minority Interest
Debt
52.79
33.1
22.97
11.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.46
0.28
0.15
0
Total Liabilities
59.24
37.7
26.45
14.4
Fixed Assets
17.92
10.41
10.37
8.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
40.42
26.75
15.91
5.54
Inventories
34.74
27.23
14.49
1.32
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
13.41
13.27
7.01
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.16
6.5
4.71
5.2
Sundry Creditors
-13.74
-17.31
-8.63
-0.98
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.15
-2.94
-1.67
0
Cash
0.88
0.53
0.16
0
Total Assets
59.22
37.69
26.44
14.4
