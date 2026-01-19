No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.49
1.82
0.83
0
Net Worth
5.99
4.32
3.33
2.5
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,066.9
|82.51
|29,068.68
|64.1
|1.87
|635.97
|65.4
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
902.55
|63.52
|11,600.25
|13.76
|2.11
|801.33
|117.88
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
388.25
|55.46
|9,665.04
|36.16
|0.77
|628.54
|84.73
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
250.55
|61.86
|7,655.06
|20.07
|0.4
|386.61
|25.97
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
495.3
|13.96
|2,152.21
|48.1
|1.01
|237.76
|233.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anilkumar Prakashchandra Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Ankit Anilbhai Agrawal
Executive Director
Mohit Ashokkumar Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Sanjaykumar Kantilal Patel
Independent Director
Sona Bachani
Independent Director
VIRENDRA KUMAR KHANDELWAL
Independent Director
Rahul H. Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shikha Makhija
Survey #.1134 Nr.Elegant Vinyl,
Pvt Ltd Daskroi,
Gujarat - 382430
Tel: 99988 52850
Website: http://www.aritasvinyl.com
Email: info@aritasvinyl.com
Summary
