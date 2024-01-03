Aritas Vinyl Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,066.9
|82.51
|29,068.68
|64.1
|1.87
|635.97
|65.4
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
902.55
|63.52
|11,600.25
|13.76
|2.11
|801.33
|117.88
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
388.25
|55.46
|9,665.04
|36.16
|0.77
|628.54
|84.73
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
250.55
|61.86
|7,655.06
|20.07
|0.4
|386.61
|25.97
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
495.3
|13.96
|2,152.21
|48.1
|1.01
|237.76
|233.33
