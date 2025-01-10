Arman Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.48
8.49
8.49
8.49
Preference Capital
0
63.83
0
0
Reserves
524.41
157.04
132.46
119.34
Net Worth
534.89
229.36
140.95
127.83
Minority Interest
Debt
291
322.04
177.98
153.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.49
1.1
1.18
0.86
Total Liabilities
827.38
552.5
320.11
282.05
Fixed Assets
1.79
0.83
0.84
0.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
281.12
196.44
93.04
65.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.6
4.78
5.81
5.25
Networking Capital
-7.3
-11.92
-6.45
-5.87
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
14.93
4.2
2.01
3.63
Sundry Creditors
-0.38
-0.34
-0.71
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-21.85
-15.78
-7.75
-9.5
Cash
139.32
65.39
38.58
66.85
Total Assets
420.53
255.52
131.82
132.18
