Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,241
Prev. Close₹1,251.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹409.28
Day's High₹1,241
Day's Low₹1,192.35
52 Week's High₹2,630
52 Week's Low₹1,174.05
Book Value₹529.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,271.51
P/E31.71
EPS39.52
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.48
8.49
8.49
8.49
Preference Capital
0
63.83
0
0
Reserves
524.41
157.04
132.46
119.34
Net Worth
534.89
229.36
140.95
127.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-10.21
22.23
0.26
-8.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
661.46
423.9
235.01
194.36
211.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
661.46
423.9
235.01
194.36
211.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0
0
0.68
3.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
JAYENDRA PATEL
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ritaben Jayendrabhai Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ramakant Nagpal.
Joint Managing Director
AALOK JAYENDRABHAI PATEL
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Aakash Jayendra Patel
Company Secretary
Jaimish Govindbhai patel
Chairman & Independent Directo
Alok Prasad
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Geeta Solanki
Addtnl Independent Director
Yash Kaushik Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arman Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Arman Financial Services Limited (Arman) is an India-based, non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with The Reserve Bank of India. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Small and Medium Enterprise Loans (SME), TwoWheeler loans (TW) and Loan again property (LAP) to create the underlying assets of SME, TW and mortgage.Arman Financial Services Limited was erstwhile incorporated with the name Arman Lease & Finance Limited on November 26, 1992. The Company subsequently changed its name from Arman Lease & Finance Limited to Arman Financial Services Limited in March, 2008.The Company had issued 28,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each on August 21, 1995 aggregating to Rs 280 lacs after receiving an overwhelming response from the public for its public issue which was oversubscribed by 7 times in the category of small investor and more than 22 times in case of applicants with application of more than 1000 shares.The main objects of the company consist of providing a wide spectrum of financial services both Fund based and Non Fund Based activities which includes term loans, collateral free credit, other forms of credits, thrift and savings and insurance. Arman also plans to render financial services to people by acting as intermediary for banks and financial institutions in the cities, towns, villages of India. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Asset-backed Microfinance segment had 5,315 active borrowers, and the portfolio outstanding stood at approxim
Read More
The Arman Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1212.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arman Financial Services Ltd is ₹1271.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arman Financial Services Ltd is 31.71 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arman Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arman Financial Services Ltd is ₹1174.05 and ₹2630 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arman Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.46%, 3 Years at 13.16%, 1 Year at -51.70%, 6 Month at -40.77%, 3 Month at -22.78% and 1 Month at -6.29%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.