Arman Financial Services Limited (Arman) is an India-based, non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with The Reserve Bank of India. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Small and Medium Enterprise Loans (SME), TwoWheeler loans (TW) and Loan again property (LAP) to create the underlying assets of SME, TW and mortgage.Arman Financial Services Limited was erstwhile incorporated with the name Arman Lease & Finance Limited on November 26, 1992. The Company subsequently changed its name from Arman Lease & Finance Limited to Arman Financial Services Limited in March, 2008.The Company had issued 28,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each on August 21, 1995 aggregating to Rs 280 lacs after receiving an overwhelming response from the public for its public issue which was oversubscribed by 7 times in the category of small investor and more than 22 times in case of applicants with application of more than 1000 shares.The main objects of the company consist of providing a wide spectrum of financial services both Fund based and Non Fund Based activities which includes term loans, collateral free credit, other forms of credits, thrift and savings and insurance. Arman also plans to render financial services to people by acting as intermediary for banks and financial institutions in the cities, towns, villages of India. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Asset-backed Microfinance segment had 5,315 active borrowers, and the portfolio outstanding stood at approxim

