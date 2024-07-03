iifl-logo-icon 1
Arman Financial Services Ltd Share Price

1,212.05
(-3.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

  • Open1,241
  • Day's High1,241
  • 52 Wk High2,630
  • Prev. Close1,251.65
  • Day's Low1,192.35
  • 52 Wk Low 1,174.05
  • Turnover (lac)409.28
  • P/E31.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value529.43
  • EPS39.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,271.51
  • Div. Yield0
Arman Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,241

Prev. Close

1,251.65

Turnover(Lac.)

409.28

Day's High

1,241

Day's Low

1,192.35

52 Week's High

2,630

52 Week's Low

1,174.05

Book Value

529.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,271.51

P/E

31.71

EPS

39.52

Divi. Yield

0

Arman Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Arman Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Arman Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.06%

Non-Promoter- 9.93%

Institutions: 9.92%

Non-Institutions: 68.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arman Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.48

8.49

8.49

8.49

Preference Capital

0

63.83

0

0

Reserves

524.41

157.04

132.46

119.34

Net Worth

534.89

229.36

140.95

127.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-10.21

22.23

0.26

-8.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

661.46

423.9

235.01

194.36

211.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

661.46

423.9

235.01

194.36

211.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0

0

0.68

3.64

Arman Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arman Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

JAYENDRA PATEL

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ritaben Jayendrabhai Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ramakant Nagpal.

Joint Managing Director

AALOK JAYENDRABHAI PATEL

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Aakash Jayendra Patel

Company Secretary

Jaimish Govindbhai patel

Chairman & Independent Directo

Alok Prasad

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Geeta Solanki

Addtnl Independent Director

Yash Kaushik Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arman Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Arman Financial Services Limited (Arman) is an India-based, non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with The Reserve Bank of India. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Small and Medium Enterprise Loans (SME), TwoWheeler loans (TW) and Loan again property (LAP) to create the underlying assets of SME, TW and mortgage.Arman Financial Services Limited was erstwhile incorporated with the name Arman Lease & Finance Limited on November 26, 1992. The Company subsequently changed its name from Arman Lease & Finance Limited to Arman Financial Services Limited in March, 2008.The Company had issued 28,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each on August 21, 1995 aggregating to Rs 280 lacs after receiving an overwhelming response from the public for its public issue which was oversubscribed by 7 times in the category of small investor and more than 22 times in case of applicants with application of more than 1000 shares.The main objects of the company consist of providing a wide spectrum of financial services both Fund based and Non Fund Based activities which includes term loans, collateral free credit, other forms of credits, thrift and savings and insurance. Arman also plans to render financial services to people by acting as intermediary for banks and financial institutions in the cities, towns, villages of India. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Asset-backed Microfinance segment had 5,315 active borrowers, and the portfolio outstanding stood at approxim
Company FAQs

What is the Arman Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Arman Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1212.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arman Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arman Financial Services Ltd is ₹1271.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arman Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arman Financial Services Ltd is 31.71 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arman Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arman Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arman Financial Services Ltd is ₹1174.05 and ₹2630 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arman Financial Services Ltd?

Arman Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.46%, 3 Years at 13.16%, 1 Year at -51.70%, 6 Month at -40.77%, 3 Month at -22.78% and 1 Month at -6.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arman Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arman Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.07 %
Institutions - 9.92 %
Public - 68.01 %

