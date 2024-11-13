|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Results- Financials Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (both standalone & consolidated) for the quarter / year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Apr 2024
|4 Apr 2024
|ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 09 Apr 2024 to consider Fund raising.
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter / period ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of Board meeting dated 03/02/2024. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUARTER AND PERIOD ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2023. Resignation of Nominee Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)
