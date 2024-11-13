iifl-logo-icon 1
Arman Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

1,307.5
(1.22%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:39:58 AM

Arman Financial CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Results- Financials Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202416 May 2024
ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (both standalone & consolidated) for the quarter / year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Apr 20244 Apr 2024
ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 09 Apr 2024 to consider Fund raising.
Board Meeting3 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter / period ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of Board meeting dated 03/02/2024. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUARTER AND PERIOD ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2023. Resignation of Nominee Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

