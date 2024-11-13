Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Results- Financials Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 16 May 2024

ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (both standalone & consolidated) for the quarter / year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 09 Apr 2024 to consider Fund raising.

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024