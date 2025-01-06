iifl-logo-icon 1
Arman Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Arman Financial FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-10.21

22.23

0.26

-8.84

Other operating items

Operating

-10.21

22.23

0.26

-8.84

Capital expenditure

-0.4

0.04

-0.24

0.19

Free cash flow

-10.61

22.28

0.02

-8.65

Equity raised

154.19

65.21

60.68

57.14

Investing

42.77

7

5

0.42

Financing

82.56

74.27

8.8

-10.12

Dividends paid

0

0.69

0.69

0.97

Net in cash

268.91

169.45

75.19

39.76

