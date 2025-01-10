To

The Members of

Arman Financial Services Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Arman Financial Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the standalone statement of changes in Equity and the standalone statement of Cash fiows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of afiairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, and its cash fiows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is suficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matters identified in our audit is in respect of Provision for Expected Credit Losses on loans as follows: Provision for Expected Credit Losses on loans [Refer Para 3.6 for the accounting policy and Note 3 for the related disclosures]

Provision for Expected Credit Losses on loans [Refer Para 3.6 for the accounting policy and Note 3 for the related disclosures] As at March 31, 2024, outstanding Loans of H1,62,607.18 Lakhs. As per Ind AS 109- Financial Instruments, the Company is required to recognise allowance for expected credit losses on loans. Our audit procedures in relation to expected credit losses were focused on obtaining suficient appropriate audit evidence as to whether the expected credit losses recognised in the standalone financial statements were reasonable and the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the management were adequate. These procedures included, but not limited, to the following: Under Ind-AS framework, the management had to estimate the provision for expected credit losses as at March 31, 2024. a) obtaining an understanding of the model adopted by the Company for calculation of expected credit losses including how management calculated the expected credit losses and the appropriateness data on which the calculation is based; Expected credit loss cannot be measured precisely, but can only be estimated through use of statistics. The calculation of expected credit losses is complex and requires exercise of judgment around both the timing of recognition of impairment provisions and estimation of the amount of provisions required in relation to loss events. b) testing the accuracy of inputs through substantive procedures and assessing the reasonableness of the assumptions used; c) developing a point estimate by making reference to the expected credit losses recognised by entities that carry comparable loans portfolio; The management has recognised a provision of Rs.2,111.41 Lakhs in the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended March 31, 2024. d) testing the arithmetical calculation of the expected credit losses; e) verifying the adequacy of the related disclosures; and Considering the significance of the above matter to the standalone financial statements and since the matter required our significant attention to test the calculation of expected credit losses, we have identified this as a key audit matter for current year audit. f) Obtaining written representations from management and those charged with governance whether they believe significant assumptions used in calculation of expected credit losses are reasonable.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information and other information in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash fiows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating efiectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to infiuence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is suficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating efiectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 3(f) below on reporting under rule 11(g);

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (Including other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating efiectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure B"; and

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 31 to the Standalone financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e) The Company has not declared or paid any Dividend during the year as prescribed under Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) The Company has not used accounting software with an audit trail (edit log) facility. Consequently, we are unable to report whether the audit trail facility has been operated and maintained throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software, or if the audit trail feature has been tampered with.

4. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For Talati and Talati LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 110758W/W100377 CA Kushal U. Talati Partner Place: Ahmedabad UDIN: 24188150BKACVD1584 Date: May 27, 2024 Membership No. 188150

ANNEXURE "A"

To Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements Of Arman Financial Services Limited for the year ended on March 31, 2024

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

(i) In respect of its Property, Plant, Equipment and Intangible Asset: a. (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE").

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets and Intangible Assets under Development. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this program, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of its Inventories: a. The Company is in the business of providing loans and does not have any physical Inventories and hence clause 3(ii)(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has availed sanctioned working capital limit in excess of H5 crores from Banks or Financial Institutions on the basis of security of Loans. Based on our examination of the records of the company, the quarterly returns/ statements filed by the company with the said bank are in agreement with the books of accounts maintained by the Company.

(iii) a. Since the Companys principal business is to give loans, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. The Company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees, provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. c. The Company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its customers as stipulated. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer notes 3 to the Standalone Financial Statements for summarized details of such loans/ advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. The company has taken reasonable step for recovery of Principal and Interest. d. The Company, being a NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and report total amount overdue including principal and/or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer notes 3.1 to the Standalone Financial Statements for summarized details of such loans/advances amounting to H1,123.89 Lakhs which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps as stipulated in regulations and loan Agreements are taken by the Company for recovery thereof. e. The Companys principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable. f. According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the loans given, investments made and guarantees and securities given.

(v) In our opinion the Company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India with regard to the deposits accepted and amounts deemed to be deposits during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being [Non-Banking Finance Company registered with RBI provisions of Sections 73to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, are not applicable and no order has been passed by the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard. (vi) Having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues: a. According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect statutory dues which remained outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the records of the Company, there are no disputed statutory dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess that have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Periods to which the amount relates (A.Y) Forum where the dispute is pending Remarks (If any) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 594.23 2012-13 CIT (A) - Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 13.31 2009-10 CIT (A) - Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 5.70 2011-12 CIT (A) -

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. (ix) a. Based on our audit procedure and according to the information and explanation given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institutions, banks or debenture holder. b. According to the information and explanations given to us, company is not declared wilful defaulter by any Bank or Financial Institution. c. Based on an overall examination of balance sheet of the company, in our opinion term loans taken during the year was applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, company has not utilized fund raised on short term basis for long term purpose. e. Based on our audit procedure and according to information and explanation given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not raised funds to meet the obligations of its Subsidiary. f. According to the information and explanations given to us, company has not raised loan on pledge of securities held in subsidiaries.

(x) In Respect of Utilization of Issue Proceeds: a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company had not raised any money by way of public issue during the year. b. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, Company has made private placement through QIP (Qualified institutional placement) during the year and have been complied with the requirement of section 42 of companies Act, 2013. Funds raised have been utilized for the purpose for which funds were raised.

(xi) a. Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, we report that no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its oficer or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. b. Based upon the audit procedures performed, no report u/s 143(12) of the Companies Act is required to be filed by the auditor in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies Rule, 2014 with Central Government. c. According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints has come to the knowledge of Auditor.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of special statute applicable to chit funds and nidhi / mutual benefit funds / societies are not applicable to the company. Hence, clause (xii) of the Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered by the Company with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of The

Companies Act, 2013 and details thereof are properly disclosed in the Standalone financial statements.

(xiv) In Respect of Internal Audit System a. According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has Internal Audit System Commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of Internal Audit for the period under audit, issued to the Company during the year till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 "Using the work of Internal Auditors".

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our Opinion during the year the Company has not entered in to any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors during the year, hence section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 and clause (xv) of Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

(xvi) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the Company is registered under section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and registration certificate for the same has been obtained. b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activities without valid Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company is not Core Investment Company as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India. d. According to the information and explanations given to us, The Group to which the company belongs has no Core Investment Company as part of the group.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In Respect to Unspent CSR: a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has no unspent amount as on reporting date which was required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the companies Act within the period of six months of the expiry of financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act; b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us any amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act;

For Talati and Talati LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 110758W/W100377 CA Kushal U. Talati Partner Place: Ahmedabad UDIN: 24188150BKACVD1584 Date: May 27, 2024 Membership No. 188150

ANNEXURE "B"

To Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements of Arman Financial Services Limited for the year ended on March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Arman Financial services Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating efiectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating efiectively for ensuring the orderly and eficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated efiectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating efiectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating efiectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly refiect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material efiect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.