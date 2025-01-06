Arman Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.03
0
0.03
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
0
0.05
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
0.04
-0.01
0.08
0.02
Capital expenditure
0.02
-0.01
0.01
0
Free cash flow
0.06
-0.02
0.09
0.02
Equity raised
2.74
2.42
2.16
2.71
Investing
0.01
0.42
-0.17
-0.66
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.81
2.82
2.08
2.07
