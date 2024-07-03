iifl-logo-icon 1
Arman Holdings Ltd Share Price

68
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:30:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open68
  • Day's High68
  • 52 Wk High119.15
  • Prev. Close68
  • Day's Low68
  • 52 Wk Low 52.4
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.88
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.43
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Arman Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

68

Prev. Close

68

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

68

Day's Low

68

52 Week's High

119.15

52 Week's Low

52.4

Book Value

11.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Arman Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Aug, 2024

Arman Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arman Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:46 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.92%

Non-Promoter- 75.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arman Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.21

5.21

5.21

5.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.84

0.72

1.4

1.37

Net Worth

6.05

5.93

6.61

6.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4.06

1.57

4.08

3.13

yoy growth (%)

159.07

-61.55

30.43

36.15

Raw materials

-3.84

-1.36

-3.82

-3.05

As % of sales

94.49

86.97

93.73

97.5

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.03

0

0.03

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

0

0.05

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

159.07

-61.55

30.43

36.15

Op profit growth

912.66

-83.2

-115.45

17.27

EBIT growth

805.05

-89.53

36.37

-11.06

Net profit growth

1,788.81

-95.02

51.81

4.02

No Record Found

Arman Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arman Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Deepak K Babel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Priyadarshani Deepak Babel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradeepkumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhishek Tejawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arman Holdings Ltd

Summary

Arman Holdings Limited was incorporated in India on 25 October 1982. Main object of the Company are to buy and sell shares, stocks, debentures, debenture stocks, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere.Since inception, the Company engaged in all the business of investments. In past, it was involved in the business of purchase and sales of plots. Since year 2014, the Company entered in the business of Textile, Fabrics and in 2018-19, the Company started the business of trading and importing in plastic and related products and precious metal.
Company FAQs

What is the Arman Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Arman Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arman Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arman Holdings Ltd is ₹35.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arman Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arman Holdings Ltd is 0 and 5.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arman Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arman Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arman Holdings Ltd is ₹52.4 and ₹119.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arman Holdings Ltd?

Arman Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.88%, 3 Years at 34.34%, 1 Year at 21.73%, 6 Month at 7.00%, 3 Month at -27.94% and 1 Month at 8.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arman Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arman Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.07 %

