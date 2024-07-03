SectorTrading
Open₹68
Prev. Close₹68
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹68
Day's Low₹68
52 Week's High₹119.15
52 Week's Low₹52.4
Book Value₹11.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.21
5.21
5.21
5.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.84
0.72
1.4
1.37
Net Worth
6.05
5.93
6.61
6.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.06
1.57
4.08
3.13
yoy growth (%)
159.07
-61.55
30.43
36.15
Raw materials
-3.84
-1.36
-3.82
-3.05
As % of sales
94.49
86.97
93.73
97.5
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.03
0
0.03
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
0
0.05
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
159.07
-61.55
30.43
36.15
Op profit growth
912.66
-83.2
-115.45
17.27
EBIT growth
805.05
-89.53
36.37
-11.06
Net profit growth
1,788.81
-95.02
51.81
4.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Deepak K Babel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Priyadarshani Deepak Babel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradeepkumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhishek Tejawat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arman Holdings Ltd
Summary
Arman Holdings Limited was incorporated in India on 25 October 1982. Main object of the Company are to buy and sell shares, stocks, debentures, debenture stocks, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere.Since inception, the Company engaged in all the business of investments. In past, it was involved in the business of purchase and sales of plots. Since year 2014, the Company entered in the business of Textile, Fabrics and in 2018-19, the Company started the business of trading and importing in plastic and related products and precious metal.
Read More
The Arman Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arman Holdings Ltd is ₹35.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arman Holdings Ltd is 0 and 5.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arman Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arman Holdings Ltd is ₹52.4 and ₹119.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arman Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.88%, 3 Years at 34.34%, 1 Year at 21.73%, 6 Month at 7.00%, 3 Month at -27.94% and 1 Month at 8.28%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.