Arman Holdings Ltd Summary

Arman Holdings Limited was incorporated in India on 25 October 1982. Main object of the Company are to buy and sell shares, stocks, debentures, debenture stocks, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere.Since inception, the Company engaged in all the business of investments. In past, it was involved in the business of purchase and sales of plots. Since year 2014, the Company entered in the business of Textile, Fabrics and in 2018-19, the Company started the business of trading and importing in plastic and related products and precious metal.