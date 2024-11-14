iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arman Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

67.66
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Arman Holdings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Arman Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approving adopt and authenticate the unaudited financial results with limited review for second quarter and half year ended as on 30/09/2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half year ended 30/9/2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Arman Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve adoption of the unaudited financial results with limited review for first quarter and three months ended as on 30/06/2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/6/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Arman Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone audited financial statements along with statement of Assets and Liabilities Profit and Loss account for the financial year ended as on 31/03/2024 Audited Financial Results for the FY 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Arman Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Adoption of 3rd quarter unaudited results 1/12/2023 2. Taking note of minutes of Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting and Performance Review report of Independent Directors 3. 2. Taking note of Compliance report Investor grievance status and shareholding pattern Reconciliation of Share Capital for Quarter ended as on December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 Unaudited Quarterly results for quarter and Nine months ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Arman Holdings: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arman Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.