|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Arman Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approving adopt and authenticate the unaudited financial results with limited review for second quarter and half year ended as on 30/09/2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half year ended 30/9/2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Arman Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve adoption of the unaudited financial results with limited review for first quarter and three months ended as on 30/06/2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/6/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Arman Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone audited financial statements along with statement of Assets and Liabilities Profit and Loss account for the financial year ended as on 31/03/2024 Audited Financial Results for the FY 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Arman Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Adoption of 3rd quarter unaudited results 1/12/2023 2. Taking note of minutes of Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting and Performance Review report of Independent Directors 3. 2. Taking note of Compliance report Investor grievance status and shareholding pattern Reconciliation of Share Capital for Quarter ended as on December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 Unaudited Quarterly results for quarter and Nine months ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
