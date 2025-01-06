Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.06
1.57
4.08
3.13
yoy growth (%)
159.07
-61.55
30.43
36.15
Raw materials
-3.84
-1.36
-3.82
-3.05
As % of sales
94.49
86.97
93.73
97.5
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
As % of sales
1.49
3.81
1.52
2.15
Other costs
-0.12
-0.14
-0.17
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.11
8.97
4.21
4.79
Operating profit
0.03
0
0.02
-0.13
OPM
0.9
0.23
0.52
-4.45
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.01
0.16
Profit before tax
0.03
0
0.03
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-25.31
-64.21
-24.75
-32.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0
0.02
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0
0.02
0.01
yoy growth (%)
1,788.81
-95.02
51.81
4.02
NPM
0.59
0.08
0.63
0.54
