Arman Holdings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

68
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4.06

1.57

4.08

3.13

yoy growth (%)

159.07

-61.55

30.43

36.15

Raw materials

-3.84

-1.36

-3.82

-3.05

As % of sales

94.49

86.97

93.73

97.5

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

As % of sales

1.49

3.81

1.52

2.15

Other costs

-0.12

-0.14

-0.17

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.11

8.97

4.21

4.79

Operating profit

0.03

0

0.02

-0.13

OPM

0.9

0.23

0.52

-4.45

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.01

0.16

Profit before tax

0.03

0

0.03

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-25.31

-64.21

-24.75

-32.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0

0.02

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0

0.02

0.01

yoy growth (%)

1,788.81

-95.02

51.81

4.02

NPM

0.59

0.08

0.63

0.54

