Arora Fibres Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.36
-4.41
-0.71
-3.56
Net Worth
-0.3
5.64
9.34
6.49
Minority Interest
Debt
70.72
25.72
18.28
9.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
70.41
31.36
27.62
15.92
Fixed Assets
16.55
22.53
21.95
11.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
44.59
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.67
8.7
5.62
4.13
Inventories
3.17
2.68
2.21
5.08
Inventory Days
52.21
Sundry Debtors
3.64
2.97
0.79
1.56
Debtor Days
16.03
Other Current Assets
4.02
6.1
4.61
0.52
Sundry Creditors
-0.52
-2.73
-1.47
-2.33
Creditor Days
23.94
Other Current Liabilities
-0.64
-0.32
-0.52
-0.7
Cash
-0.4
0.14
0.07
0.16
Total Assets
70.41
31.37
27.64
15.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.