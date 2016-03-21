Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
35.51
62.82
34.67
24.91
yoy growth (%)
-43.47
81.18
39.16
-1.85
Raw materials
-27.3
-48.81
-24.22
-19.54
As % of sales
76.89
77.69
69.84
78.42
Employee costs
-1.91
-2.06
-1.98
-1.91
As % of sales
5.38
3.29
5.72
7.69
Other costs
-5.37
-5.33
-5.24
-3.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.12
8.49
15.13
14.56
Operating profit
0.92
6.61
3.21
-0.17
OPM
2.59
10.52
9.28
-0.69
Depreciation
-1.08
-0.97
-1.19
-1.17
Interest expense
-0.72
-1.98
-2.08
-1.79
Other income
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.15
Profit before tax
-0.84
3.7
0
-2.98
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.84
3.7
0
-2.98
Exceptional items
3.02
0
0
-3.02
Net profit
2.18
3.7
0
-6
yoy growth (%)
-41.21
-37,757.07
-99.83
-1,512.37
NPM
6.13
5.9
-0.02
-24.11
