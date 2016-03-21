iifl-logo-icon 1
Arora Fibres Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.71
(-4.99%)
Mar 21, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

35.51

62.82

34.67

24.91

yoy growth (%)

-43.47

81.18

39.16

-1.85

Raw materials

-27.3

-48.81

-24.22

-19.54

As % of sales

76.89

77.69

69.84

78.42

Employee costs

-1.91

-2.06

-1.98

-1.91

As % of sales

5.38

3.29

5.72

7.69

Other costs

-5.37

-5.33

-5.24

-3.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.12

8.49

15.13

14.56

Operating profit

0.92

6.61

3.21

-0.17

OPM

2.59

10.52

9.28

-0.69

Depreciation

-1.08

-0.97

-1.19

-1.17

Interest expense

-0.72

-1.98

-2.08

-1.79

Other income

0.04

0.05

0.05

0.15

Profit before tax

-0.84

3.7

0

-2.98

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.84

3.7

0

-2.98

Exceptional items

3.02

0

0

-3.02

Net profit

2.18

3.7

0

-6

yoy growth (%)

-41.21

-37,757.07

-99.83

-1,512.37

NPM

6.13

5.9

-0.02

-24.11

