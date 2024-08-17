iifl-logo-icon 1
Arora Fibres Ltd Share Price

9.71
(-4.99%)
Mar 21, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Arora Fibres Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

9.71

Prev. Close

10.22

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.71

Day's Low

9.71

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Arora Fibres Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Arora Fibres Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arora Fibres Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:13 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 40.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arora Fibres Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2015

Equity Capital

10.05

10.05

10.05

10.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.36

-4.41

-0.71

-3.56

Net Worth

-0.3

5.64

9.34

6.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

35.51

62.82

34.67

24.91

yoy growth (%)

-43.47

81.18

39.16

-1.85

Raw materials

-27.3

-48.81

-24.22

-19.54

As % of sales

76.89

77.69

69.84

78.42

Employee costs

-1.91

-2.06

-1.98

-1.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.84

3.7

0

-2.98

Depreciation

-1.08

-0.97

-1.19

-1.17

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.73

-1.87

-0.51

-1.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.47

81.18

39.16

-1.85

Op profit growth

-86.05

105.41

-1,970.11

-109.15

EBIT growth

-102.09

173.72

-274.2

-155.81

Net profit growth

-41.21

-37,757.07

-99.83

-1,512.37

No Record Found

Arora Fibres Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arora Fibres Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

RUPINDERSINGH DILAWARSINGH ARORA

Director

SURENDRA GUPTA

Additional Director

WILMA LOBO

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arora Fibres Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 14 Oct.93 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Arora Fibres was promoted by NRI Dilawar Singh Arora and his son Rupinder Singh Arora. In Jul.94, the company came out with a Rs 9.69-cr public issue to set up a plant (cap.: 13,000 tpa) to manufacture polyester staple fibre, polyester chips, nylon-6 and nylon-6,6 chips by recycling polyester and nylon waste.The company entered into a technical collaboration with Mijung Industries, Korea, for technical assistance to manufacture polyester staple fibre. Commercial production commenced in May 95.The products manufactured by the company find wide usage. Polyester staple fibre is used in a wide array of industries -- spinning, non-wovens, felts, needle punching, carpet yarns, upholstery and hosiery. They are also used as fibre-fill in blankets, quilts, pillows, mattresses, stuffed toys, garments, etc. Nylon chips are widely used in mechanical and electrical components, household appliances, portable power tools, engineering plastics, etc.The company has indentified potential customers in the US and Europe through its overseas trading contacts. It has also entered into a buy-back arrangement with Mijung, its machinery supplier. The company is continuously taking steps to improve the product and process technology.During the year the companys performance was lagged far behind the projections it had made . However the company earned foreign exchange of Rs 1.36 crores during the year.The companys operations were affected to due excess s
