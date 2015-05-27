TO THE MEMBERS OF ARORA FIBRES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ARORA FIBRES LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2015 , the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

4. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

5. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

7. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2015 , and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

8. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Act, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

9. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2015 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2015 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position

b. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Vinay Gudi & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 129032W

CA. Vinay Gudi

Proprietor Membership No. 129349

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: 27th May, 2015

Annexure to the Independent Auditors’ Report

(Refered to in paragraph 8 under “Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date on the accounts of ARORA FIBRES Limited (“the company”) for the year ended 31st March 2015

(i) (a) the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets;

(b) The fixed assets are being physically verified by the management under a phased programme of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the nature and value of its assets. However, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(ii) (a) The stock of inventory has been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedure for physical verification of inventory followed by the Management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business

(c) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our opinion, the company is maintaining proper records of Inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification were not material and have been properly dealt with in the accounts.

(iii) The company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the company & nature of its business, with regards to fixed assets and for sale of goods. Further, on the basis of our examination of the books and records of the Company, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across nor have been informed of any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control system.

(v) the company has not accepted deposits within the meaning of the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act for any of the services rendered by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2015 for a period of more than six month from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion there are no disputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and rules made there under.

(viii) In our opinion, the accumulated losses as at the end of the financial year are not more than fifty percent of its net worth and it has not incurred cash loss in the financial year ended on that date. The company has not incurred cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

(ix) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank or debenture holders during the year.

(x) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, on an overall basis the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither noticed any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor was any such instance reported by the Management during the year

