Arora Fibres Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.84
3.7
0
-2.98
Depreciation
-1.08
-0.97
-1.19
-1.17
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.73
-1.87
-0.51
-1.03
Other operating items
Operating
2.79
0.86
-1.71
-5.19
Capital expenditure
0.79
0.43
0.25
1.21
Free cash flow
3.58
1.29
-1.45
-3.98
Equity raised
-11.48
-18.89
-18.88
-6.86
Investing
0
0
-2.01
2.01
Financing
7.16
12.22
21.45
22.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.73
-5.38
-0.89
13.21
