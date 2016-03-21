iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arora Fibres Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.71
(-4.99%)
Mar 21, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arora Fibres Ltd

Arora Fibres Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.84

3.7

0

-2.98

Depreciation

-1.08

-0.97

-1.19

-1.17

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.73

-1.87

-0.51

-1.03

Other operating items

Operating

2.79

0.86

-1.71

-5.19

Capital expenditure

0.79

0.43

0.25

1.21

Free cash flow

3.58

1.29

-1.45

-3.98

Equity raised

-11.48

-18.89

-18.88

-6.86

Investing

0

0

-2.01

2.01

Financing

7.16

12.22

21.45

22.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.73

-5.38

-0.89

13.21

Arora Fibres Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arora Fibres Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.