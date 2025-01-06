Aruna Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.74
-6.46
-13.96
-5.17
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.79
-0.8
-1.45
Tax paid
-1.33
-1.42
0.06
0
Working capital
-19.03
2.88
2.88
2.96
Other operating items
Operating
-29.89
-5.8
-11.82
-3.66
Capital expenditure
87.49
-87.49
-19.19
0
Free cash flow
57.59
-93.29
-31.01
-3.67
Equity raised
-73.26
-36.51
142.02
187.94
Investing
0
0
0
-0.02
Financing
37.55
73.08
68.37
29.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.88
-56.72
179.37
213.34
No Record Found
