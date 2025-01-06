iifl-logo-icon 1
Aruna Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.39
(-1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aruna Hotels Ltd

Aruna Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.74

-6.46

-13.96

-5.17

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.79

-0.8

-1.45

Tax paid

-1.33

-1.42

0.06

0

Working capital

-19.03

2.88

2.88

2.96

Other operating items

Operating

-29.89

-5.8

-11.82

-3.66

Capital expenditure

87.49

-87.49

-19.19

0

Free cash flow

57.59

-93.29

-31.01

-3.67

Equity raised

-73.26

-36.51

142.02

187.94

Investing

0

0

0

-0.02

Financing

37.55

73.08

68.37

29.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.88

-56.72

179.37

213.34

