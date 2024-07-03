SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹11.36
Prev. Close₹11.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹11.73
Day's Low₹11.36
52 Week's High₹23.38
52 Week's Low₹9.47
Book Value₹-17.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.9
33.9
33.9
9
Preference Capital
2.99
3.04
3.1
3.1
Reserves
-7.33
-2.87
-14.55
-5.99
Net Worth
29.56
34.07
22.45
6.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.72
-0.37
-0.21
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.74
-6.46
-13.96
-5.17
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.79
-0.8
-1.45
Tax paid
-1.33
-1.42
0.06
0
Working capital
-19.03
2.88
2.88
2.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
76.88
-89.88
214.85
352.59
EBIT growth
45.43
-82.21
167.6
-693.61
Net profit growth
27.82
-43.28
168.84
7,807.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Radha Swamy Venkateswaran
Independent Non Exe. Director
N Suyambu
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R Muralidharan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R Rajkumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Freeda Gnanaselvam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
N.Sornalatha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aruna Hotels Ltd
Summary
Aruna Hotels Ltd (Formerly known Aruna Sunrise Hotels Ltd), promoted by Dr. Maruthai Pillai in September, 1960 had diversified presence in Sugar, Hotels and Chemicals. The principal activities of the company are to carry out business of developing, owning, acquiring, renovating, operating, managing and promoting hotels, restaurants etc. The company had undertaken restructuring exercise and divested Sugar unit, flour mill and Alum unit(Chemicals unit) thus leaving the company with only Hotel business.The company set up a discotheque and bar which has become very popular.To increase the efficiency of the hotel division it has set up a discotheque & bar which has become very popular. It has proposed to set up the additional facilities like health club, specialty restaurnt and business centre. To improve the efficiency and quality in the chemical plant the company has taken up revamping of plants in phases.The company as a restructuring excercise divested in the sugar mill (crushing capacity : 5000 tcd of cane) which was one of the largest in Tamilnadu. The mixed-fuel co-generation plant, using a combination of bagasse and lignite, was set up at a cost of Rs 50 cr. The 16x2-MW project was completed in two stages and became operational in Sep.96 for which lignite was purchased from Neyveli Lignite Corporation. The companys 60-klpd distillery suffered a cost overrun of Rs 1.50 cr over the projected cost of Rs 16.5 cr, on account of changes in the design of the effluent-treatment pl
Read More
The Aruna Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aruna Hotels Ltd is ₹39.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aruna Hotels Ltd is 0 and -0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aruna Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aruna Hotels Ltd is ₹9.47 and ₹23.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aruna Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.61%, 3 Years at 6.47%, 1 Year at -25.24%, 6 Month at 6.51%, 3 Month at -0.26% and 1 Month at 3.85%.
