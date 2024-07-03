Summary

Aruna Hotels Ltd (Formerly known Aruna Sunrise Hotels Ltd), promoted by Dr. Maruthai Pillai in September, 1960 had diversified presence in Sugar, Hotels and Chemicals. The principal activities of the company are to carry out business of developing, owning, acquiring, renovating, operating, managing and promoting hotels, restaurants etc. The company had undertaken restructuring exercise and divested Sugar unit, flour mill and Alum unit(Chemicals unit) thus leaving the company with only Hotel business.The company set up a discotheque and bar which has become very popular.To increase the efficiency of the hotel division it has set up a discotheque & bar which has become very popular. It has proposed to set up the additional facilities like health club, specialty restaurnt and business centre. To improve the efficiency and quality in the chemical plant the company has taken up revamping of plants in phases.The company as a restructuring excercise divested in the sugar mill (crushing capacity : 5000 tcd of cane) which was one of the largest in Tamilnadu. The mixed-fuel co-generation plant, using a combination of bagasse and lignite, was set up at a cost of Rs 50 cr. The 16x2-MW project was completed in two stages and became operational in Sep.96 for which lignite was purchased from Neyveli Lignite Corporation. The companys 60-klpd distillery suffered a cost overrun of Rs 1.50 cr over the projected cost of Rs 16.5 cr, on account of changes in the design of the effluent-treatment pl

