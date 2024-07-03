iifl-logo-icon 1
Aruna Hotels Ltd Share Price

11.73
(1.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.36
  • Day's High11.73
  • 52 Wk High23.38
  • Prev. Close11.61
  • Day's Low11.36
  • 52 Wk Low 9.47
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-17.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.76
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aruna Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Aruna Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aruna Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aruna Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 43.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aruna Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.9

33.9

33.9

9

Preference Capital

2.99

3.04

3.1

3.1

Reserves

-7.33

-2.87

-14.55

-5.99

Net Worth

29.56

34.07

22.45

6.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.72

-0.37

-0.21

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.74

-6.46

-13.96

-5.17

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.79

-0.8

-1.45

Tax paid

-1.33

-1.42

0.06

0

Working capital

-19.03

2.88

2.88

2.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

76.88

-89.88

214.85

352.59

EBIT growth

45.43

-82.21

167.6

-693.61

Net profit growth

27.82

-43.28

168.84

7,807.18

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aruna Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aruna Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Radha Swamy Venkateswaran

Independent Non Exe. Director

N Suyambu

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R Muralidharan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R Rajkumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Freeda Gnanaselvam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

N.Sornalatha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aruna Hotels Ltd

Summary

Aruna Hotels Ltd (Formerly known Aruna Sunrise Hotels Ltd), promoted by Dr. Maruthai Pillai in September, 1960 had diversified presence in Sugar, Hotels and Chemicals. The principal activities of the company are to carry out business of developing, owning, acquiring, renovating, operating, managing and promoting hotels, restaurants etc. The company had undertaken restructuring exercise and divested Sugar unit, flour mill and Alum unit(Chemicals unit) thus leaving the company with only Hotel business.The company set up a discotheque and bar which has become very popular.To increase the efficiency of the hotel division it has set up a discotheque & bar which has become very popular. It has proposed to set up the additional facilities like health club, specialty restaurnt and business centre. To improve the efficiency and quality in the chemical plant the company has taken up revamping of plants in phases.The company as a restructuring excercise divested in the sugar mill (crushing capacity : 5000 tcd of cane) which was one of the largest in Tamilnadu. The mixed-fuel co-generation plant, using a combination of bagasse and lignite, was set up at a cost of Rs 50 cr. The 16x2-MW project was completed in two stages and became operational in Sep.96 for which lignite was purchased from Neyveli Lignite Corporation. The companys 60-klpd distillery suffered a cost overrun of Rs 1.50 cr over the projected cost of Rs 16.5 cr, on account of changes in the design of the effluent-treatment pl
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aruna Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Aruna Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aruna Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aruna Hotels Ltd is ₹39.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aruna Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aruna Hotels Ltd is 0 and -0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aruna Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aruna Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aruna Hotels Ltd is ₹9.47 and ₹23.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aruna Hotels Ltd?

Aruna Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.61%, 3 Years at 6.47%, 1 Year at -25.24%, 6 Month at 6.51%, 3 Month at -0.26% and 1 Month at 3.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aruna Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aruna Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.30 %
Institutions - 0.15 %
Public - 43.56 %

