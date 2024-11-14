|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|ARUNA HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|ARUNA HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un audited financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|ARUNA HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) - Submission of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 interalia considered and approved at the Board Meeting held today dated 24-05-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|ARUNA HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit hereby the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
