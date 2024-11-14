iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
ARUNA HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
ARUNA HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un audited financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
ARUNA HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) - Submission of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 interalia considered and approved at the Board Meeting held today dated 24-05-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
ARUNA HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit hereby the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Aruna Hotels: Related News

No Record Found

