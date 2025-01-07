iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aruna Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.22
(5.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aruna Hotels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.72

-0.37

-0.21

-0.15

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-1.35

-1.37

-17

-5.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-3.08

-1.74

-17.21

-5.46

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.79

-0.8

-1.45

Interest expense

-5.2

-4.03

-0.28

-0.05

Other income

0.32

0.1

4.34

1.81

Profit before tax

-8.74

-6.46

-13.96

-5.17

Taxes

-1.33

-1.42

0.06

0

Tax rate

15.28

21.99

-0.43

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-10.07

-7.88

-13.9

-5.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-10.07

-7.88

-13.9

-5.17

yoy growth (%)

27.82

-43.28

168.84

7,807.18

NPM

0

0

0

0

Aruna Hotels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aruna Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.