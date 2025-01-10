iifl-logo-icon 1
Arunis Abode Ltd Balance Sheet

115.79
(2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:37:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Arunis Abode Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.53

3.1

2.92

2.74

Net Worth

6.53

6.1

5.92

5.74

Minority Interest

Debt

0.87

3.46

1.69

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.33

0.32

0.2

0.28

Total Liabilities

7.73

9.88

7.81

6.02

Fixed Assets

1.85

1.98

1.4

1

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.95

5.19

5.6

3.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.08

Networking Capital

1.89

2.68

-0.19

-0.12

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

2.58

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.19

0.37

2.33

0.04

Sundry Creditors

-0.13

-0.05

-2.51

-0.14

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.17

-0.22

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.04

0.02

1.01

1.3

Total Assets

7.73

9.87

7.82

6.02

