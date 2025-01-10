Arunis Abode Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.53
3.1
2.92
2.74
Net Worth
6.53
6.1
5.92
5.74
Minority Interest
Debt
0.87
3.46
1.69
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.33
0.32
0.2
0.28
Total Liabilities
7.73
9.88
7.81
6.02
Fixed Assets
1.85
1.98
1.4
1
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.95
5.19
5.6
3.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.08
Networking Capital
1.89
2.68
-0.19
-0.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
2.58
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.19
0.37
2.33
0.04
Sundry Creditors
-0.13
-0.05
-2.51
-0.14
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.22
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.04
0.02
1.01
1.3
Total Assets
7.73
9.87
7.82
6.02
