SectorRealty
Open₹106.99
Prev. Close₹104.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.66
Day's High₹106.99
Day's Low₹106.99
52 Week's High₹104.9
52 Week's Low₹25.7
Book Value₹21.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.1
P/E249.76
EPS0.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.53
3.1
2.92
2.74
Net Worth
6.53
6.1
5.92
5.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.49
-0.11
0.48
-2.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1.22
3.44
1.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.22
3.44
1.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.49
0.26
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Managing Direct
Dhara Denis Desai
Independent Director
Leena Manish Desai
Independent Director
Megha Pawan Sultania
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Garima Mandhania
Non Executive Director
Denis Bhupendra Desai
Reports by Arunis Abode Ltd
Summary
Arunis Abode Limited, incorporated in October, 1994, has been promoted by first generation entrepreneurs in 1995, Since its inception till November 2020, the Company was engaged in business of financial brokerage and was known as M. B. Parikh Finstocks Ltd.. The Management of the Company has changed its main object to undertake Real Estate Business and dealing in commodities as per Resolution dated 27th May, 2020. Earlier, the Company was engaged in business of Stock and Securities Trading and Investment. After the change in the Promoters in year 2020, the Company now got engaged into real estate activities and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to Change of Name of the Company was issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 09 September, 2020.The Company is a Public Limited BSE Listed Company having 3400 shareholders in business in Financial Products and Services, since 1995 with a main thrust on Financial Broking, Securities Services and Allied Financial Services. The Company holds membership of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) & Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) The strategy proposed for the organization is a pro-active growth and development because of the factors mentioned below which India has witnessed in last 5 years. The Company main thrust is on the Share & Stock Broking business, Depository operation, Financial products distribution, Hybrid Products and on varied strategies of safely making money in the
The Arunis Abode Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arunis Abode Ltd is ₹32.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arunis Abode Ltd is 249.76 and 4.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arunis Abode Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arunis Abode Ltd is ₹25.7 and ₹104.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arunis Abode Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.32%, 3 Years at 54.76%, 1 Year at 147.93%, 6 Month at 132.49%, 3 Month at 201.96% and 1 Month at 68.43%.
