Arunis Abode Ltd Share Price

106.99
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open106.99
  • Day's High106.99
  • 52 Wk High104.9
  • Prev. Close104.9
  • Day's Low106.99
  • 52 Wk Low 25.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.66
  • P/E249.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.19
  • EPS0.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Arunis Abode Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

106.99

Prev. Close

104.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.66

Day's High

106.99

Day's Low

106.99

52 Week's High

104.9

52 Week's Low

25.7

Book Value

21.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.1

P/E

249.76

EPS

0.42

Divi. Yield

0

Arunis Abode Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Arunis Abode Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arunis Abode Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.16%

Non-Promoter- 29.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arunis Abode Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.53

3.1

2.92

2.74

Net Worth

6.53

6.1

5.92

5.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.49

-0.11

0.48

-2.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1.22

3.44

1.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.22

3.44

1.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.49

0.26

0.27

Arunis Abode Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arunis Abode Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Managing Direct

Dhara Denis Desai

Independent Director

Leena Manish Desai

Independent Director

Megha Pawan Sultania

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Garima Mandhania

Non Executive Director

Denis Bhupendra Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arunis Abode Ltd

Summary

Arunis Abode Limited, incorporated in October, 1994, has been promoted by first generation entrepreneurs in 1995, Since its inception till November 2020, the Company was engaged in business of financial brokerage and was known as M. B. Parikh Finstocks Ltd.. The Management of the Company has changed its main object to undertake Real Estate Business and dealing in commodities as per Resolution dated 27th May, 2020. Earlier, the Company was engaged in business of Stock and Securities Trading and Investment. After the change in the Promoters in year 2020, the Company now got engaged into real estate activities and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to Change of Name of the Company was issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 09 September, 2020.The Company is a Public Limited BSE Listed Company having 3400 shareholders in business in Financial Products and Services, since 1995 with a main thrust on Financial Broking, Securities Services and Allied Financial Services. The Company holds membership of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) & Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) The strategy proposed for the organization is a pro-active growth and development because of the factors mentioned below which India has witnessed in last 5 years. The Company main thrust is on the Share & Stock Broking business, Depository operation, Financial products distribution, Hybrid Products and on varied strategies of safely making money in the
Company FAQs

What is the Arunis Abode Ltd share price today?

The Arunis Abode Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arunis Abode Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arunis Abode Ltd is ₹32.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arunis Abode Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arunis Abode Ltd is 249.76 and 4.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arunis Abode Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arunis Abode Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arunis Abode Ltd is ₹25.7 and ₹104.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arunis Abode Ltd?

Arunis Abode Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.32%, 3 Years at 54.76%, 1 Year at 147.93%, 6 Month at 132.49%, 3 Month at 201.96% and 1 Month at 68.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arunis Abode Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arunis Abode Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.83 %

