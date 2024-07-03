Arunis Abode Ltd Summary

Arunis Abode Limited, incorporated in October, 1994, has been promoted by first generation entrepreneurs in 1995, Since its inception till November 2020, the Company was engaged in business of financial brokerage and was known as M. B. Parikh Finstocks Ltd.. The Management of the Company has changed its main object to undertake Real Estate Business and dealing in commodities as per Resolution dated 27th May, 2020. Earlier, the Company was engaged in business of Stock and Securities Trading and Investment. After the change in the Promoters in year 2020, the Company now got engaged into real estate activities and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to Change of Name of the Company was issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 09 September, 2020.The Company is a Public Limited BSE Listed Company having 3400 shareholders in business in Financial Products and Services, since 1995 with a main thrust on Financial Broking, Securities Services and Allied Financial Services. The Company holds membership of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) & Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) The strategy proposed for the organization is a pro-active growth and development because of the factors mentioned below which India has witnessed in last 5 years. The Company main thrust is on the Share & Stock Broking business, Depository operation, Financial products distribution, Hybrid Products and on varied strategies of safely making money in the Derivative Segment through various strategies. Thus, as a comprehensive financial hub they offer a bouquet of financial products to meet the needs of general public and clientele. They cater to all classes of clientele. Providing personal attention coupled with professional touch to clients is driving force of employees. They are a one stop financial services hub respected for their prompt and timely personalized services and transparency.The present strategy for growth is concentration on individual retail clients in the vicinity of operations of the Company and neighbouring areas.