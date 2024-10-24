Arunis Abode Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 02th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Further pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per the terms of the Code of Conduct for Regulation Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from January 1 2024 and the same shall re-open after 48 hours of the declaration of the said results for Directors and Specified Persons as defined in the Code and the same has been informed to them. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, 02nd February 2024 inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, a copy of the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report on the said results received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed for your records. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 01:30 P.M. and concluded at 02:00 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)