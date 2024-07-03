Arunis Abode Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0.27
0.44
0.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.27
0.44
0.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.11
0.22
0.09
0.09
Total Income
0.11
0.11
0.49
0.54
0.52
Total Expenditure
0.15
0.16
0.2
0.17
0.13
PBIDT
-0.04
-0.05
0.29
0.36
0.4
Interest
0.02
0.02
0.06
0.09
0.09
PBDT
-0.06
-0.07
0.24
0.28
0.31
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.04
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0.06
0.05
Deferred Tax
-0.03
-0.03
0.02
0
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.08
-0.09
0.15
0.18
0.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.08
-0.09
0.15
0.18
0.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.08
-0.09
0.15
0.18
0.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.28
-0.3
0.49
0.59
0.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3
3
3
3
3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
107.4
81.81
93.02
PBDTM(%)
0
0
88.88
63.63
72.09
PATM(%)
0
0
55.55
40.9
44.18
