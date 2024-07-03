iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arunis Abode Ltd Quarterly Results

109.12
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

0.27

0.44

0.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.27

0.44

0.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.11

0.22

0.09

0.09

Total Income

0.11

0.11

0.49

0.54

0.52

Total Expenditure

0.15

0.16

0.2

0.17

0.13

PBIDT

-0.04

-0.05

0.29

0.36

0.4

Interest

0.02

0.02

0.06

0.09

0.09

PBDT

-0.06

-0.07

0.24

0.28

0.31

Depreciation

0.05

0.05

0.04

0.04

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.02

0.06

0.05

Deferred Tax

-0.03

-0.03

0.02

0

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.08

-0.09

0.15

0.18

0.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.08

-0.09

0.15

0.18

0.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.08

-0.09

0.15

0.18

0.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.28

-0.3

0.49

0.59

0.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3

3

3

3

3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

107.4

81.81

93.02

PBDTM(%)

0

0

88.88

63.63

72.09

PATM(%)

0

0

55.55

40.9

44.18

Arunis Abode: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arunis Abode Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.