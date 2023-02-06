iifl-logo
Asahi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

5.09
(-4.86%)
Feb 6, 2023|03:53:48 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

6.64

6.64

6.64

6.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-28

-25.29

-22.8

-14.59

Net Worth

-21.36

-18.65

-16.16

-7.95

Minority Interest

Debt

69.33

69.33

69.33

69.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.77

0.36

0

0

Total Liabilities

48.74

51.04

53.17

61.38

Fixed Assets

25.79

27.62

29.45

33.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.03

3.68

Networking Capital

22.8

23.43

23.67

22.69

Inventories

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.87

Inventory Days

0

0

2.54

Sundry Debtors

30.03

29.93

30.09

28.93

Debtor Days

0

0

84.7

Other Current Assets

0.32

0.32

0.32

0.65

Sundry Creditors

-2.11

-2.11

-2.09

-0.92

Creditor Days

0

0

2.69

Other Current Liabilities

-5.64

-4.91

-4.85

-6.84

Cash

0.16

0.01

0.02

1.28

Total Assets

48.75

51.06

53.17

61.39

