Asahi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
6.64
6.64
6.64
6.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-28
-25.29
-22.8
-14.59
Net Worth
-21.36
-18.65
-16.16
-7.95
Minority Interest
Debt
69.33
69.33
69.33
69.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.77
0.36
0
0
Total Liabilities
48.74
51.04
53.17
61.38
Fixed Assets
25.79
27.62
29.45
33.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.03
3.68
Networking Capital
22.8
23.43
23.67
22.69
Inventories
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.87
Inventory Days
0
0
2.54
Sundry Debtors
30.03
29.93
30.09
28.93
Debtor Days
0
0
84.7
Other Current Assets
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.65
Sundry Creditors
-2.11
-2.11
-2.09
-0.92
Creditor Days
0
0
2.69
Other Current Liabilities
-5.64
-4.91
-4.85
-6.84
Cash
0.16
0.01
0.02
1.28
Total Assets
48.75
51.06
53.17
61.39
