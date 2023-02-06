Asahi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.31
-2.21
-12.52
-13.08
Depreciation
-1.83
-1.83
-11.51
-11.64
Tax paid
-0.4
-0.38
2.17
2
Working capital
-0.48
-0.53
-63.73
-2.54
Other operating items
Operating
-5.02
-4.97
-85.59
-25.26
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-5.02
-4.97
-85.59
-25.26
Equity raised
-50.57
-37.27
-9.74
11.15
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
123.8
123.8
187.8
252.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
68.19
81.54
92.45
238.78
