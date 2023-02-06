iifl-logo
Asahi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.09
(-4.86%)
Feb 6, 2023|03:53:48 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.31

-2.21

-12.52

-13.08

Depreciation

-1.83

-1.83

-11.51

-11.64

Tax paid

-0.4

-0.38

2.17

2

Working capital

-0.48

-0.53

-63.73

-2.54

Other operating items

Operating

-5.02

-4.97

-85.59

-25.26

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-5.02

-4.97

-85.59

-25.26

Equity raised

-50.57

-37.27

-9.74

11.15

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

123.8

123.8

187.8

252.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

68.19

81.54

92.45

238.78

