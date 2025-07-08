iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Asahi Industries Ltd Share Price Live

5.09
(-4.86%)
Feb 6, 2023|03:53:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.09
  • Day's High5.09
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5.35
  • Day's Low5.09
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-3.21
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Asahi Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

5.09

Prev. Close

5.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5.09

Day's Low

5.09

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-3.21

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Asahi Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Asahi Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Asahi Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:52 PM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 51.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Asahi Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

6.64

6.64

6.64

6.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-28

-25.29

-22.8

-14.59

Net Worth

-21.36

-18.65

-16.16

-7.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

124.66

277.26

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-55.03

-0.48

Raw materials

0

0

-107.66

-240.57

As % of sales

0

0

86.36

86.76

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.15

-3.15

-4.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.31

-2.21

-12.52

-13.08

Depreciation

-1.83

-1.83

-11.51

-11.64

Tax paid

-0.4

-0.38

2.17

2

Working capital

-0.48

-0.53

-63.73

-2.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-55.03

-0.48

Op profit growth

26.27

-246.1

-18.1

-97.54

EBIT growth

4.32

-80.33

-0.63

-6,601.95

Net profit growth

4.37

-74.88

-6.58

-1,846.61

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Asahi Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

501

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.75

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.16

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.8

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Asahi Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Shiv Prasad Yadav

Managing Director

Mahavir Dixit

Independent Director

Ramniwas Bhikhu Bharti

Company Secretary

Swaroop Singh Bhati

Additional Director.

Manoj Kumar Sharma

Additional Director

Mansi Wadkar

Registered Office

Ecomax Musrane,

Taluka Wada,

Maharashtra - 421312

Tel: 91-22-24984896

Website: http://www.asahi-packaging.com

Email: asahifibreslimited@gmail.com

Registrar Office

21 Shakil Niwas,

Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),

Mumbai - 400 093

Tel: 91-22-28262920

Website: www.unisec.in

Email: info@unisec.in

Summary

Asahi Industries Ltd is a company involved in five business segments. The Steel Construction Material segment manufactures and sells steel bars for reinforcing bars-use, structural steel and reinforci...
Read More

Reports by Asahi Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Asahi Industries Ltd share price today?

The Asahi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asahi Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asahi Industries Ltd is ₹33.82 Cr. as of 06 Feb ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asahi Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asahi Industries Ltd is 0 and -1.58 as of 06 Feb ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asahi Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asahi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asahi Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Feb ‘23

What is the CAGR of Asahi Industries Ltd?

Asahi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.15%, 3 Years at 15.66%, 1 Year at 9.46%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -4.86% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asahi Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asahi Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.50 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 51.49 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Asahi Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.