SectorTextiles
Open₹5.09
Prev. Close₹5.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.09
Day's Low₹5.09
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-3.21
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
6.64
6.64
6.64
6.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-28
-25.29
-22.8
-14.59
Net Worth
-21.36
-18.65
-16.16
-7.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
124.66
277.26
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-55.03
-0.48
Raw materials
0
0
-107.66
-240.57
As % of sales
0
0
86.36
86.76
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.15
-3.15
-4.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.31
-2.21
-12.52
-13.08
Depreciation
-1.83
-1.83
-11.51
-11.64
Tax paid
-0.4
-0.38
2.17
2
Working capital
-0.48
-0.53
-63.73
-2.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-55.03
-0.48
Op profit growth
26.27
-246.1
-18.1
-97.54
EBIT growth
4.32
-80.33
-0.63
-6,601.95
Net profit growth
4.37
-74.88
-6.58
-1,846.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.75
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.16
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.8
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Shiv Prasad Yadav
Managing Director
Mahavir Dixit
Independent Director
Ramniwas Bhikhu Bharti
Company Secretary
Swaroop Singh Bhati
Additional Director.
Manoj Kumar Sharma
Additional Director
Mansi Wadkar
Ecomax Musrane,
Taluka Wada,
Maharashtra - 421312
Tel: 91-22-24984896
Website: http://www.asahi-packaging.com
Email: asahifibreslimited@gmail.com
21 Shakil Niwas,
Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),
Mumbai - 400 093
Tel: 91-22-28262920
Website: www.unisec.in
Email: info@unisec.in
Summary
Asahi Industries Ltd is a company involved in five business segments. The Steel Construction Material segment manufactures and sells steel bars for reinforcing bars-use, structural steel and reinforci...
