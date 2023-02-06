iifl-logo
Asahi Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.09
(-4.86%)
Feb 6, 2023|03:53:48 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

124.66

277.26

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-55.03

-0.48

Raw materials

0

0

-107.66

-240.57

As % of sales

0

0

86.36

86.76

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.15

-3.15

-4.47

As % of sales

0

0

2.52

1.61

Other costs

-0.41

-0.22

-13.59

-31.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

10.9

11.5

Operating profit

-0.47

-0.37

0.25

0.31

OPM

0

0

0.2

0.11

Depreciation

-1.83

-1.83

-11.51

-11.64

Interest expense

0

0

-1.27

-1.76

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-2.31

-2.21

-12.52

-13.08

Taxes

-0.4

-0.38

2.17

2

Tax rate

17.45

17.54

-17.35

-15.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.71

-2.6

-10.35

-11.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.71

-2.6

-10.35

-11.08

yoy growth (%)

4.37

-74.88

-6.58

-1,846.61

NPM

0

0

-8.3

-3.99

