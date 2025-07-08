iifl-logo
Asahi Industries Ltd Company Summary

5.09
(-4.86%)
Feb 6, 2023|03:53:48 PM

Asahi Industries Ltd Summary

Asahi Industries Ltd is a company involved in five business segments. The Steel Construction Material segment manufactures and sells steel bars for reinforcing bars-use, structural steel and reinforcing bars, among others. The Agricultural Material segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of compound fertilizer, lime fertilizer and gardening fertilizer, among others; the wholesale of gardening related goods; the development, production and sale of seeds and seedlings, as well as the import and sale of dried grass. The Environmental Service segment is engaged in the assessment, research, analysis and consulting activities related to soil, water, air and others. The Crushed Stone, Sand and Material segment is engaged in the intermediate treatment of rubble, concrete waste and wood debris, as well as the manufacture and sale of recycled aggregate and wood waste chips. The Others segment is involved in the making of business contracts.Asahi Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1993. The company was formerly known as Asahi Fibres Ltd. and changed its name to Asahi Industries Limited in November 2010. Asahi Industries Limited is based in Mumbai, India.

