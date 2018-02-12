Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
1.41
0.78
0.97
2.29
Depreciation
-0.75
-0.88
-1.08
-0.73
Tax paid
-0.49
-0.23
-0.22
0
Working capital
8.08
16.51
1.36
1.65
Other operating items
Operating
8.24
16.17
1.02
3.2
Capital expenditure
-0.97
-0.49
-0.35
-1.76
Free cash flow
7.27
15.68
0.67
1.44
Equity raised
46.14
29.83
20.72
16.14
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
15.89
9.45
1.45
1.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
69.3
54.97
22.85
19.23
