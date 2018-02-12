iifl-logo
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.35
(0.00%)
Feb 12, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

1.41

0.78

0.97

2.29

Depreciation

-0.75

-0.88

-1.08

-0.73

Tax paid

-0.49

-0.23

-0.22

0

Working capital

8.08

16.51

1.36

1.65

Other operating items

Operating

8.24

16.17

1.02

3.2

Capital expenditure

-0.97

-0.49

-0.35

-1.76

Free cash flow

7.27

15.68

0.67

1.44

Equity raised

46.14

29.83

20.72

16.14

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

15.89

9.45

1.45

1.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

69.3

54.97

22.85

19.23

