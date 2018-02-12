Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.17
Op profit growth
-71.34
EBIT growth
-72.16
Net profit growth
-71.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.71
8.03
EBIT margin
7.38
7.91
Net profit margin
7.32
7.78
RoCE
9.56
RoNW
2.4
RoA
2.37
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.25
11.59
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
3.06
11.4
Book value per share
35.43
32.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.81
0.85
P/CEPS
0.86
0.86
P/B
0.07
0.3
EV/EBIDTA
0.84
0.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-0.03
-1.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
175.74
Inventory days
15.59
Creditor days
-74.18
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-126.99
-335.19
Net debt / equity
0
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
0.08
0.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-90.7
-91.46
Employee costs
-0.85
-0.26
Other costs
-0.72
-0.22
