Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd Key Ratios

1.35
(0.00%)
Feb 12, 2018|11:21:35 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.17

Op profit growth

-71.34

EBIT growth

-72.16

Net profit growth

-71.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.71

8.03

EBIT margin

7.38

7.91

Net profit margin

7.32

7.78

RoCE

9.56

RoNW

2.4

RoA

2.37

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.25

11.59

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

3.06

11.4

Book value per share

35.43

32.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.81

0.85

P/CEPS

0.86

0.86

P/B

0.07

0.3

EV/EBIDTA

0.84

0.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-0.03

-1.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

175.74

Inventory days

15.59

Creditor days

-74.18

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-126.99

-335.19

Net debt / equity

0

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

0.08

0.03

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-90.7

-91.46

Employee costs

-0.85

-0.26

Other costs

-0.72

-0.22

