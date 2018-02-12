Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
23.61
13.87
101.18
61.48
yoy growth (%)
70.18
-86.28
64.57
7.59
Raw materials
-18.93
-9.44
-96.5
-54.99
As % of sales
80.2
68.06
95.36
89.44
Employee costs
-0.56
-0.5
-0.51
-0.49
As % of sales
2.38
3.63
0.5
0.8
Other costs
-0.92
-1.23
-1.9
-2.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.91
8.92
1.88
4.79
Operating profit
3.18
2.68
2.26
3.04
OPM
13.49
19.38
2.24
4.95
Depreciation
-0.75
-0.88
-1.08
-0.73
Interest expense
-1.12
-1.06
-0.2
-0.11
Other income
0.1
0.04
0
0.09
Profit before tax
1.41
0.78
0.97
2.29
Taxes
-0.49
-0.23
-0.22
0
Tax rate
-35.17
-30
-22.81
-0.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.91
0.55
0.75
2.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.91
0.55
0.75
2.28
yoy growth (%)
66.91
-27.13
-66.96
11.42
NPM
3.89
3.96
0.74
3.71
