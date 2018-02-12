iifl-logo
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.35
(0.00%)
Feb 12, 2018|11:22:35 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

23.61

13.87

101.18

61.48

yoy growth (%)

70.18

-86.28

64.57

7.59

Raw materials

-18.93

-9.44

-96.5

-54.99

As % of sales

80.2

68.06

95.36

89.44

Employee costs

-0.56

-0.5

-0.51

-0.49

As % of sales

2.38

3.63

0.5

0.8

Other costs

-0.92

-1.23

-1.9

-2.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.91

8.92

1.88

4.79

Operating profit

3.18

2.68

2.26

3.04

OPM

13.49

19.38

2.24

4.95

Depreciation

-0.75

-0.88

-1.08

-0.73

Interest expense

-1.12

-1.06

-0.2

-0.11

Other income

0.1

0.04

0

0.09

Profit before tax

1.41

0.78

0.97

2.29

Taxes

-0.49

-0.23

-0.22

0

Tax rate

-35.17

-30

-22.81

-0.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.91

0.55

0.75

2.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.91

0.55

0.75

2.28

yoy growth (%)

66.91

-27.13

-66.96

11.42

NPM

3.89

3.96

0.74

3.71

