Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd Share Price Live

1.35
(0.00%)
Feb 12, 2018|11:21:35 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.35
  • Day's High1.35
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.35
  • Day's Low1.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E67.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.92
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

1.35

Prev. Close

1.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

1.35

Day's Low

1.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

17.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.74

P/E

67.5

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:36 PM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.99%

Non-Promoter- 6.01%

Institutions: 6.00%

Non-Institutions: 91.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

35.08

35.08

35.08

35.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.79

19.27

11.12

10.36

Net Worth

62.87

54.35

46.2

45.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

23.61

13.87

101.18

61.48

yoy growth (%)

70.18

-86.28

64.57

7.59

Raw materials

-18.93

-9.44

-96.5

-54.99

As % of sales

80.2

68.06

95.36

89.44

Employee costs

-0.56

-0.5

-0.51

-0.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

1.41

0.78

0.97

2.29

Depreciation

-0.75

-0.88

-1.08

-0.73

Tax paid

-0.49

-0.23

-0.22

0

Working capital

8.08

16.51

1.36

1.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

70.18

-86.28

64.57

7.59

Op profit growth

18.46

18.5

-25.44

14.45

EBIT growth

37.46

56.46

-50.99

12.41

Net profit growth

66.91

-27.13

-66.96

11.42

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

155.83

521.95

367.6

45.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

155.83

521.95

367.6

45.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.3

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.8

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.45

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.56

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Laxminarayan Rathi

Whole-time Director

Hitesh Gandhi

Independent Director

Venkatarao Karri

Independent Director

Nilesh M Bhaiyya

Independent Director

Yasmin Khan

Registered Office

Room No 302 3rd Fl Yashwant Sh,

Carter Road No 7 Borivali(E),

Maharashtra - 400066

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: asahi.akola@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Incorporated in 1988,Asahi Infrastructure & Projects is engaged in construction of houses in and around Akola suitable for all types of Income groups.The company has undertaken roads and other constru...
Read More

Reports by Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd share price today?

The Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd is ₹4.74 Cr. as of 12 Feb ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd is 67.5 and 0.08 as of 12 Feb ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Feb ‘18

What is the CAGR of Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd?

Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.39%, 3 Years at -2.13%, 1 Year at 19.47%, 6 Month at -5.59%, 3 Month at -2.17% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.99 %
Institutions - 6.00 %
Public - 91.01 %

