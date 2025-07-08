Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹1.35
Prev. Close₹1.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹1.35
Day's Low₹1.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹17.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.74
P/E67.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
35.08
35.08
35.08
35.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.79
19.27
11.12
10.36
Net Worth
62.87
54.35
46.2
45.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
23.61
13.87
101.18
61.48
yoy growth (%)
70.18
-86.28
64.57
7.59
Raw materials
-18.93
-9.44
-96.5
-54.99
As % of sales
80.2
68.06
95.36
89.44
Employee costs
-0.56
-0.5
-0.51
-0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
1.41
0.78
0.97
2.29
Depreciation
-0.75
-0.88
-1.08
-0.73
Tax paid
-0.49
-0.23
-0.22
0
Working capital
8.08
16.51
1.36
1.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
70.18
-86.28
64.57
7.59
Op profit growth
18.46
18.5
-25.44
14.45
EBIT growth
37.46
56.46
-50.99
12.41
Net profit growth
66.91
-27.13
-66.96
11.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
155.83
521.95
367.6
45.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
155.83
521.95
367.6
45.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Laxminarayan Rathi
Whole-time Director
Hitesh Gandhi
Independent Director
Venkatarao Karri
Independent Director
Nilesh M Bhaiyya
Independent Director
Yasmin Khan
Room No 302 3rd Fl Yashwant Sh,
Carter Road No 7 Borivali(E),
Maharashtra - 400066
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: asahi.akola@yahoo.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in 1988,Asahi Infrastructure & Projects is engaged in construction of houses in and around Akola suitable for all types of Income groups.The company has undertaken roads and other constru...
