To the Members

Asahi Infrastructure & Project Limited

Report on the (Standalone) * Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ASAHI INFRASTRUCTURE & PROJECT PRIVATE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information

Managements Responsibility for the (Standalone) * Financial Statements

2. The management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

4. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements, that give a true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys management and Board of Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

6. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2016, its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

7. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

8. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014. e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2016, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2016, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act

f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014::

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise

For B M Gattani & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No 113536W

Sd

Balmukund N Gattani

Proprietor

Place: Mumbai

Date : 03/09/2016

ANNEXURE-A OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March,31, 2016 we report that:

1. a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information.

b. All the assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As explained, the reconciliation of physical inventory of plant and machinery with book records is almost over and the Company is in process of reconciliation of physical inventory with book records in respect of furniture, fixtures and office equipment, hence material discrepancies, if any cannot be ascertain at this stage which in the opinion of management will be NIL.

c. The Company has not disposed-off substantial / major part of fixed assets during the year, except absolute/scrap asset of Rs. NIL Lacs.

2. a. As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of inventory, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noted on physical verification as compared to books and records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

3. In respect of the loans, secured or unsecured, given/taken by the company from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained u/s. 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

a) The repayment of principal amounts and interest during the year has been as per stipulation.

b) There are overdue amounts of more than Rs. 100,000/- outstanding at the year-end, whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest.

4. On the basis of checks carried out during the audit and as per explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business; with regard to the purchase of inventory and fixed assets, and with regard to the sale of goods. During the course of our audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the internal controls.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

6. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

7. According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year.

8. The Company has accumulated losses as at the end of the year and the Company has incurred cash losses during the current and immediately preceding financial year

9. Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions/ banks.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares debentures and other securities.

11. The provisions of any Special Statute applicable to Chit Fund, Nidhi or Mutual Benefit Fund/Societies are not applicable to the Company.

a. The Company is not in the business of dealing or trading in shares. Based on the records examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company is maintaining proper record of the investments, which are negligible and that timely entries have been made in these records.

b. Based on our audit procedures and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments including shares and securities have been held by the Company in its own name.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks and financial institutions.

15 According to the Cash Flow Statement and records examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, on overall basis, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term investment and vice versa.

16 The Company has not made any preferential allotment to parties and companies covered under register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 during the year and the question of whether the price at which the shares have been issue prejudicial to the interest of the Company does not arise.

17 According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, securities have been created in respect of the debentures issued.

18 The Company is a Sick Industrial Company within the meaning of clause (O) sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985.

19 The Company has not raised money by any public issues during the year and hence the question of disclosure and verification of end use of such money does not arise.

20 To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company was noticed or reported during the year.

For B. M. Gattani & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 113536W Place : Mumbai (B. M. Gattani) Date : 03/09/2016 Proprietor Mem. No. 47066

ANNEXURE-B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial controls under clause (i) of Sub Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (The Act)

We have audited internal financial controls over financial reporting of ASAHI INFRASTRUCTURE AND PROJECTS LIMITED (" The Company") as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial statements of the Company for the year then ended on the date.

Managements Responsibilities for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The responsibilities includes design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of the assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsiblity

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and Guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedure to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide a reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedure that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that the transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles, and the receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and the directors of the Company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management overrides of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not to be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.