iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd Company Summary

1.35
(0.00%)
Feb 12, 2018|11:21:35 AM

Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1988,Asahi Infrastructure & Projects is engaged in construction of houses in and around Akola suitable for all types of Income groups.The company has undertaken roads and other construction projects besides houses. Further, the company has planned to develop small townships in urban and semi-urban areas with a size of 1,000 to 2,000 dwelling units comprising of small houses with built-up area 400 sq. ft. to 650 sq. ft. in row houses providing all infrastructure facilities.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.