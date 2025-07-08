Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1988,Asahi Infrastructure & Projects is engaged in construction of houses in and around Akola suitable for all types of Income groups.The company has undertaken roads and other construction projects besides houses. Further, the company has planned to develop small townships in urban and semi-urban areas with a size of 1,000 to 2,000 dwelling units comprising of small houses with built-up area 400 sq. ft. to 650 sq. ft. in row houses providing all infrastructure facilities.