Asarfi Hospital Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.68
14.5
1.25
1.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.78
27.36
21.38
15.65
Net Worth
70.46
41.86
22.63
16.9
Minority Interest
Debt
31.91
17.2
11.63
7.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.12
0.81
0.72
0.75
Total Liabilities
105.49
59.87
34.98
24.78
Fixed Assets
93.71
56.48
40.21
24.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.4
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-6.11
-5.14
-18.96
-6
Inventories
1.8
1.42
1.09
0.82
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
24.26
16.93
5.33
2.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.81
10.07
2.35
3.59
Sundry Creditors
-24.79
-4.99
-6.58
-1.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-24.19
-28.57
-21.15
-11.1
Cash
17.5
8.52
13.72
6.75
Total Assets
105.51
59.86
34.97
24.79
