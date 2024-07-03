iifl-logo-icon 1
Asarfi Hospital Ltd Share Price

96
(-2.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:51:00 PM

  • Open98.5
  • Day's High98.5
  • 52 Wk High111.95
  • Prev. Close98.86
  • Day's Low96
  • 52 Wk Low 52.84
  • Turnover (lac)4.8
  • P/E46.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.8
  • EPS2.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)188.9
  • Div. Yield0
Asarfi Hospital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

98.5

Prev. Close

98.86

Turnover(Lac.)

4.8

Day's High

98.5

Day's Low

96

52 Week's High

111.95

52 Week's Low

52.84

Book Value

35.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

188.9

P/E

46.2

EPS

2.14

Divi. Yield

0

Asarfi Hospital Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Asarfi Hospital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Asarfi Hospital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:03 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jul-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.16%

Non-Promoter- 1.90%

Institutions: 1.90%

Non-Institutions: 36.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Asarfi Hospital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.68

14.5

1.25

1.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.78

27.36

21.38

15.65

Net Worth

70.46

41.86

22.63

16.9

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

84.4

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

84.4

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.67

Asarfi Hospital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asarfi Hospital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Udai Pratap Singh

Executive Director

Madhuri Singh

Director

Sukanti Kumar Das

Independent Director

AMIT KUMAR BARNWAL

Independent Director

Rajkumari Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vandana Bhojgaria.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asarfi Hospital Ltd

Summary

Asarfi Hospital Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Asarfi Hospital Private Limited on October 04, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, Bihar & Jharkhand. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Asarfi Hospital Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 08, 2012 issued by Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand.The Company, incorporated in the year 2005, is a 250 bedded Multi Speciality Hospital, which is serving people for more than one and half decade and is continuously evolving simultaneously to improve its services for the benefit of people of Jharkhand and neighbouring states. The Company is an integrated healthcare service provider, committed to deliver quality healthcare services to their patients in modern facilities that includes prevention, best treatment and proper rehabilitation.The Hospital located at Dhanbad, Jharkhand is having departments/services like Cardiology, Neurosciences, General Medicine, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, General Surgery, Gastroenterology, Orthopaedics, Plastic Surgery & Cosmetics, Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Ophthalmology, ENT, Day Care Services, Dental Science & Maxillo Facial Surgery, Physiotherapy, Emergency, Nutrition & Dietetics, Anaesthesiology & Critical Care, Radiology, Pulmonology, Pain Management etc among other healthcare services.The Hospital has a full-fledged High Dependency Unit,
Company FAQs

What is the Asarfi Hospital Ltd share price today?

The Asarfi Hospital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asarfi Hospital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asarfi Hospital Ltd is ₹188.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asarfi Hospital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asarfi Hospital Ltd is 46.2 and 2.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asarfi Hospital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asarfi Hospital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asarfi Hospital Ltd is ₹52.84 and ₹111.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asarfi Hospital Ltd?

Asarfi Hospital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 13.05%, 6 Month at 43.75%, 3 Month at 67.67% and 1 Month at 13.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asarfi Hospital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asarfi Hospital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.17 %
Institutions - 1.90 %
Public - 36.93 %

