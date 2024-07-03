Summary

Asarfi Hospital Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Asarfi Hospital Private Limited on October 04, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, Bihar & Jharkhand. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Asarfi Hospital Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 08, 2012 issued by Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand.The Company, incorporated in the year 2005, is a 250 bedded Multi Speciality Hospital, which is serving people for more than one and half decade and is continuously evolving simultaneously to improve its services for the benefit of people of Jharkhand and neighbouring states. The Company is an integrated healthcare service provider, committed to deliver quality healthcare services to their patients in modern facilities that includes prevention, best treatment and proper rehabilitation.The Hospital located at Dhanbad, Jharkhand is having departments/services like Cardiology, Neurosciences, General Medicine, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, General Surgery, Gastroenterology, Orthopaedics, Plastic Surgery & Cosmetics, Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Ophthalmology, ENT, Day Care Services, Dental Science & Maxillo Facial Surgery, Physiotherapy, Emergency, Nutrition & Dietetics, Anaesthesiology & Critical Care, Radiology, Pulmonology, Pain Management etc among other healthcare services.The Hospital has a full-fledged High Dependency Unit,

