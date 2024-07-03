SectorHealthcare
Open₹98.5
Prev. Close₹98.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.8
Day's High₹98.5
Day's Low₹96
52 Week's High₹111.95
52 Week's Low₹52.84
Book Value₹35.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)188.9
P/E46.2
EPS2.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.68
14.5
1.25
1.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.78
27.36
21.38
15.65
Net Worth
70.46
41.86
22.63
16.9
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
84.4
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
84.4
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Udai Pratap Singh
Executive Director
Madhuri Singh
Director
Sukanti Kumar Das
Independent Director
AMIT KUMAR BARNWAL
Independent Director
Rajkumari Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vandana Bhojgaria.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Asarfi Hospital Ltd
Summary
Asarfi Hospital Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Asarfi Hospital Private Limited on October 04, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, Bihar & Jharkhand. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Asarfi Hospital Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 08, 2012 issued by Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand.The Company, incorporated in the year 2005, is a 250 bedded Multi Speciality Hospital, which is serving people for more than one and half decade and is continuously evolving simultaneously to improve its services for the benefit of people of Jharkhand and neighbouring states. The Company is an integrated healthcare service provider, committed to deliver quality healthcare services to their patients in modern facilities that includes prevention, best treatment and proper rehabilitation.The Hospital located at Dhanbad, Jharkhand is having departments/services like Cardiology, Neurosciences, General Medicine, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, General Surgery, Gastroenterology, Orthopaedics, Plastic Surgery & Cosmetics, Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Ophthalmology, ENT, Day Care Services, Dental Science & Maxillo Facial Surgery, Physiotherapy, Emergency, Nutrition & Dietetics, Anaesthesiology & Critical Care, Radiology, Pulmonology, Pain Management etc among other healthcare services.The Hospital has a full-fledged High Dependency Unit,
The Asarfi Hospital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asarfi Hospital Ltd is ₹188.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asarfi Hospital Ltd is 46.2 and 2.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asarfi Hospital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asarfi Hospital Ltd is ₹52.84 and ₹111.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Asarfi Hospital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 13.05%, 6 Month at 43.75%, 3 Month at 67.67% and 1 Month at 13.63%.
