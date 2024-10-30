Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Asarfi Hospital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 3 We herewith submiting the outcome of Board Meeting along with Unaudited Stanaloan and Consolidated financial result for the half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

This is to inform the loan appilication dated 20.08.2024 has been approved by the State Bank of India through sanction letter No-AGM/SME-DHN/2024-25/373 (A) dated 26.09.2024 of Rs.5.28 Crore, the same is placed before the board and the board has discussed and approoved the various terms for grant of the loan.

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

Asarfi Hospital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 20th August 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company. Outcome Of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting for starting of Asarfi Cancer Institute unit and apply for subsidy for Asarfi cancer Institute Unit.

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Asarfi Hospital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the half year and year ending 31 March 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Asarfi Hospital Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. on 6th May, 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th May 2024 and Submission of Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024