Asarfi Hospital Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
84.4
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
84.4
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.67
Total Income
86.07
Total Expenditure
68.35
PBIDT
17.72
Interest
2.69
PBDT
15.03
Depreciation
8.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.17
Deferred Tax
1.91
Reported Profit After Tax
4.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
19.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.99
PBDTM(%)
17.8
PATM(%)
4.92
