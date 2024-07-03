Asarfi Hospital Ltd Summary

Asarfi Hospital Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Asarfi Hospital Private Limited on October 4, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, Bihar & Jharkhand. Subsequently, status of the Company was converted into Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Asarfi Hospital Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 08, 2012 issued by Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand.The Company, incorporated in the year 2005, is a 250 bedded Multi Speciality Hospital, which is serving people for more than one and half decade by providing healthcare services in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL Accredited). The Company is an integrated healthcare service provider, committed to deliver quality healthcare services to their patients in modern facilities that includes prevention, best treatment and proper rehabilitation.The Hospital located at Dhanbad, Jharkhand is having departments/services like Cardiology, Neurosciences, General Medicine, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, General Surgery, Gastroenterology, Orthopaedics, Plastic Surgery & Cosmetics, Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Ophthalmology, ENT, Day Care Services, Dental Science & Maxillo Facial Surgery, Physiotherapy, Emergency, Nutrition & Dietetics, Anaesthesiology & Critical Care, Radiology, Pulmonology, Pain Management etc among other healthcare services.The Hospital has a full-fledged High Dependency Unit, Emergency Department, Outpatient consultation, CCU, ICU, NICU, SICU, Labor Room, Endoscopy Room, Neurosurgery and world class Cardiac unit equipped with Phillips FD10 flat panel CATHLAB with Stent Boost. The Diagnostic Centre works with advanced laboratory and imaging equipment like the Open XRay, Ultrasound, CT scan. The Hospital offers both inpatient and outpatient care which covers a wide range of Medical and Surgical Specialties.The Company created a history by starting In Patient Department (IPD0 in 2008; it established Burn Department in 2009. Later on in 2016, it installed and commissioned 10 NM3 PSA Oxygen Plant and increased the strength of the Bed from 98 to nearly 120. In 2017, it proceeded operation of Cardiac Department. In 2022, started the cancer hospital and commenced operation of SRT Diagnostic Unit at Dhanbad in Jharkhand and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. The Company made an Initial Public Issue of 51,80,000 Equity Shares having a face value of Rs 10/- each by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 27 Crore fresh issue in July, 2023. The Company has acquired all the shares of Asarfi Educational Foundation, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on January 30, 2024.